St. Paul city workers authorize strike after rejecting contract

A trio of unions representing more than 250 St. Paul city workers are poised to go on strike if ongoing negotiations fail. Members rejected a two-year contract offer Tuesday in search of higher wage increases. The next day, leaders of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 363, Teamsters Local 120 and the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 — representing those who drive snowplows, fix sewers, maintain parks and others — filed an intent to strike with the state Bureau of Mediation Services. Laborers could go on strike as soon as Oct. 19, following a mandatory cooling-off period, BMS Commissioner Janet Johnson said.