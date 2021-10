Lily Johnson knocked in two goals to help Ramapo, ranked No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, top Paramus 6-1 in Paramus. Megan Twomey scored Ramapo’s (11-0) first score, before Johnson found the net for her first of the night. She was followed by Madison Schiller, before scoring again to close the first period.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO