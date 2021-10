Olivia Bent-Cole scored twice with an assist to help Camden Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, pick up a 4-0 win over No. 13 Seneca in Cherry Hill. Elizabeth Bell and Isabella Moore each scored for Camden Catholic (14-2), which won its third game in a row. Leah DiRenzo made three saves and Emily Nicholls made two stops in the win.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO