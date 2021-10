It took until the seventh match of the season, but the J.P. Taravella volleyball team finally picked up their first win against Coral Springs High School Wednesday night. The Trojans dropped their first six matches of the season, despite pushing Charles W. Flanagan High School to five sets on Tuesday, managing to win the first one against the Colts to spoil their Senior Night.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO