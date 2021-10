Ryan Carter delivered three goals and one assist for Glassboro in its 7-3 win over Gloucester Catholic in Glassboro. Atakan Ozdemir notched two goals and one assist, Emirhan Kir registered one goal and two assists, Reilly Villanueva also found the net in the victory and Mathew Rodriguez and Ethan Roth each posted one assist. Marcus Brown made nine saves for Glassboro (4-7).

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO