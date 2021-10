Following a recent pact with Philippines broadcaster ABS-CBN, streaming platform iQiyi International has revealed its first Filipino original series. At Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market it is also launching four originals from South Korea, and others from Thailand and Malaysia. The streamer is the overseas offshoot of NASDAQ-listed Chinese streaming firm iQiyi. Based in Singapore, it is able to invest in and acquire different content from the mainland Chinese service and operate under different censorship and regulatory conditions. “Saying Goodbye” follow the story of an unlikely pair brought together by their love for music and adventure. It stars Andrea Brillantes and...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO