Grand Rapids, MI

Kids’ Food Basket holding Fall Fest event

By Madalyn Buursma
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids’ Food Basket is holding a special event this weekend and the whole community is welcome.

The first ever Fall Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Food Basket Farm, located at 1300 Plymouth Ave NE in Grand Rapids.

The event is free and family friendly. There will be fall treats, lawn games, activity stations and live music.

“We just really want to engage our West Michigan community in the Kids’ Food Basket of Michigan, nourishing our kids to reach their full potential,” President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said.

More information can be found at kidsfoodbasket.org .

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

