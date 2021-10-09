New push to vaccinate minority communities in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to vaccines to protect against COVID-19, Nevada is keeping pace with national averages. But that’s not the case for some minority communities.

Both FEMA and the Southern Nevada Health District have reached into six specific zip codes in Southern Nevada with large minority populations.

Previous studies have blamed low vaccination rates in Hispanic communities on lack of education, language barriers, and fear of missing work to scheduled vaccines or because of negative reactions. Many also believe the vaccine is something you have to buy, or show documentation to obtain.

Jorge Viote, a community outreach coordinator for the SNHD says it all comes down to education.

“We identify every week the zip code that has a low vaccination rate, and what we do is we create a specific pamphlet with the address of the permanent clinic that is closer to the zip code,” said Viote. “We have in the last few weeks, ten-thousand flyers already and we have another four thousand today in The office that is going to start going out.”

The Lopez family, who lives near one of the areas where vaccinations are low, says they finally took their shot two weeks ago and feel like it was the correct decision for them.

“I got the vaccine two weeks ago,” said Bryant Lopez. “All my friends and family already have it so it’s just helping the environment and helping people in the hospital…it feels great it feels really great.”

