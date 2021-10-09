CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb, IL

Fire in Hometown Sports Bar and Grill remains under investigation

By Yari Tapia
northernstar.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKALB — The DeKalb Fire Department received a call at 6:33 a.m. Friday of a fire in the back porch of Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway. “When our crews got on scene they observed a fully engulfed porch on the back exterior of the business,” Fire Chief Jeff McMaster said. “Two engine companies obtained the water supply from a fire hydrant and they pulled fire lines to extinguish the fire; simultaneously our truck company entered the business through the front side to search for any victims and check for any fire extension.”

northernstar.info

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Hometown, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Dekalb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Restaurants
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before her death. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON -- Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrant#Food Drink#Hometown Sports Bar#The Northern Star
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy