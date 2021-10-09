Fire in Hometown Sports Bar and Grill remains under investigation

DeKALB — The DeKalb Fire Department received a call at 6:33 a.m. Friday of a fire in the back porch of Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway. “When our crews got on scene they observed a fully engulfed porch on the back exterior of the business,” Fire Chief Jeff McMaster said. “Two engine companies obtained the water supply from a fire hydrant and they pulled fire lines to extinguish the fire; simultaneously our truck company entered the business through the front side to search for any victims and check for any fire extension.”