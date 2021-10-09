Tanglewood Preserve hosts spooky night of frightful fun for all

A night of mingling monsters and frightful fun was had by all at the Tanglewood Preserve's 10th annual Spooky Fest in Rockville Centre.

From the enchanted walk to the spooky fest maze stocked with zombies and monsters, there was a little something for everyone.

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning at Tanglewood hosts the fundraiser each year to bring in much-needed revenue for the nonprofit.

"It helps support our rescue animals that we have here," says Rayann Havasy, of the Center for Science Teaching and Learning. "We have a collection of about 40 animals most of which were either given up by their owners or were permanently injured. We provide a home for them."

Organizers say they volunteers love helping out and the families enjoy bringing the kids.