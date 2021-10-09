CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaner buildings? We need to spend billions

By Andrew Engelson
InvestigateWest
 4 days ago
Retrofitting programs across Cascadia make a difference, but results are probably too small and too slow. Pumping insulation into walls and scrapping gas furnaces aren’t the most glamorous ways to attack climate change. Renovating old buildings seems downright mundane compared to fast-charging electric cars or sleek, efficient high-rise buildings. But for Francisco Ramos and his son, upgrading their Northeast Portland home made a huge difference.

InvestigateWest offers a new nonprofit model for watchdog journalism that enriches our community. We invest in original reporting — on public health, the environment, and government accountability — and produce powerful stories with a clear bearing on public policy.

