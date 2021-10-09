Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-08 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Box Elder and northwestern Tooele Counties through 730 PM MDT At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Utah Test and Training Range North, or 39 miles northeast of Wendover, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Utah Test and Training Range North and Lakeside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH