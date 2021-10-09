CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Deaths related to irregular heart rhythm rising in younger people

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W56zm_0cLn3wWr00

In a new study from Northwestern University, researchers found deaths related to atrial fibrillation appear to be on the rise, especially among younger adults.

Atrial fibrillation – often called AFib – is an irregular heartbeat that sometimes leads to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other cardiovascular complications.

The condition is increasingly common, with an estimated 12.1 million people in the U.S. expected to have it in 2030.

In the study, the team used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers focused on 276,373 people ages 35 to 84 who died between 2011 and 2018 from cardiovascular disease related to AFib.

After adjusting for age, researchers found about four additional AFib-related deaths per 100,000 people in the U.S. population in 2018 compared to 2011 – 22.3 deaths per 100,000 versus 18 deaths.

Breaking it down by age, they learned the increase per year was greater among those 35 to 64 – 7.4% – compared to 3% among those 65 to 84.

The team says the findings are troubling, especially the rising AFib-related death rate for younger adults ages 35-64.

They also pointed out a disparity among younger Black men and women, whose AFib-related death rates accelerated at a greater pace compared to their white counterparts.

The researchers plan to conduct future studies to see if smartwatches and other wearable devices might improve early detection of AFib and reduce death rates.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about a better treatment of irregular heartbeat and findings of how much should you worry about that ‘extra’ heartbeat?

For more information about heart disease, please see recent studies about this hormone may reduce inflammation, irregular heartbeat and results showing a simple way to reduce irregular heartbeat problems.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. One author of the study is Dr. Yoshihiro Tanaka.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 12

Related
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Rhythm#Irregular Heartbeat#Heart Health#Heart Failure#Northwestern University#Afib
Fox News

Behaviors that could cause a heart attack

A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 40 seconds. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Knowridge Science Report

Gripped by gout: Avoiding the pain and agony

Sudden, painful swelling at the base of the big toe is often the first warning sign of gout. It can affect other joints as well. Without treatment, gout can lead to severe joint damage and make it hard for you to move. The good news is, most types of gout are treatable, especially if caught early.
HEALTH
Best Life

5 Early Warnings Signs of a Stroke You Need to Know, According to Experts

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every four minutes, a person dies from the condition. What makes a stroke such a scary, and deadly, type of disease is that the symptoms often come on suddenly, allowing little time to seek necessary medical attention. In other words, there are very few early warning signs of a stroke. If you suspect you or someone else is having a stroke, the CDC advises employing the FAST acronym, which means look for: facial drooping on one side, one arm drifting downward while raised, slurred or strange speech—and "time," which refers to the recommendation that you call 9-1-1 right away if you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms. And while this is a helpful technique to identify a stroke in the moment, experts have also found a few things that may indicate a stroke could happen in the future, whether days, weeks, and even years down the line. Read on to discover five early warning signs of a stroke experts say you need to know.
PERSONAL FINANCE
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks?

Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a new study from Seoul National University, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Eating at This Time of Day Lowers Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Says

If you're a late riser or you regularly eat your first meal of the day in the late morning (or skip it altogether), you may want to reconsider your breakfast-eating habits. A new study suggests that eating breakfast on the early side may reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes and other disorders of metabolism. The practice could even help you avoid a related diabetes risk factor: being overweight.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy