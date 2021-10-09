CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha County, WI

Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bx6vJ_0cLn22ez00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year — a shooting that sparked protests that led to the deaths of two men.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests, some of which turned violent. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey earlier this year after video showed that Blake, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that a team of prosecutors from its Civil Rights Division and the U.S. attorney’s office in Milwaukee reviewed police reports, witness statements, dispatch logs and videos of the incident, and determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Sheskey used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights.

“Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, called the decision “unconscionable” and said it “definitely steps on every civil right we can imagine this country owes every African American descendant.”

“If we had a heart to be broken, it would be,” he said. “But because we’ve been through all we’ve been, we’re not.”

The Justice Department’s findings dovetail with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s determination in January that Sheskey could successfully argue that he fired in self-defense.

Sheskey and other officers encountered Blake after they responded to a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend wasn’t supposed to be at her home. When they arrived at the scene the woman told them that Blake was trying to her kids and her SUV.

Blake fought the officers as they tried to take him into custody. Sheskey and another officer tried to shock him with their stun guns to no avail. Blake tried to get into the SUV with his young children in the backseat, prompting Sheskey to grab his shirt. Sheskey told investigators that he was afraid Blake would drive off with the children or use them as hostages.

Graveley said video shows Blake turning toward Sheskey with a knife and made a motion toward the officer with the knife, prompting Sheskey to fire.

The shooting came three months after George Floyd died while white Minneapolis police officers restrained him. Black Lives Matter supporters flooded downtown Kenosha for several nights, with some demonstrators setting fire to buildings and cars. Gov. Tony Evers was forced to call in the National Guard.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, answered a local militia’s call to protect Kenosha businesses from looters and vandals during the third night of protests. He ended up shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz in the arm. All four men involved were white.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with multiple counts, including homicide. He has argued that he fired in self-defense after the three men attacked him. He’s set to stand trial next month.

Conservatives frustrated with Black Lives Matter protests have rallied around Rittenhouse. They raised $2 million to cover his bail. Black Lives Matter supporters have painted him as a trigger-happy vigilante who made things worse in Kenosha by bringing a gun to the protests.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

2 charged after shots fired at Harvey police officer

HARVEY, Ill. — Authorities arrested and charged two people, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old, after shots were fired at a Harvey police officer Saturday night, according to police. Police said an off-duty Harvey police officer on his way to work was shot at by an unknown perpetrator near the intersection...
HARVEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WGN News

Former head of Chicago police union Dean Angelo dies

CHICAGO – Dean Angelo Sr., the former president of the Fraternal Order of Police, has died. Angelo served as president of the Chicago police union from 2014-17. Doctors removed Aneglo from life support after entering an intensive care unit last month for complications related to COVID-19. Angelo served in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Coroner says Gabby Petito was strangled to death

Leaders with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Sept. 19 human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port woman. An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WGN News

Cook County on track to have most carjackings in 2 decades

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois county that includes Chicago is on pace to see more carjackings this year than it has in two decades, according to a published report. Through September’s end there were nearly 44% more carjackings in Cook County this year than in the same time period last year when the number was […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Feds#Ap#Civil Rights Division#African American#The Justice Department
WGN TV

Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old from Merrillville

UPDATE (3:15 P.M.) — The Merrillville Police Department has canceled the Indiana AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old. She was found safe after being dropped off at an Illinois-area police station. _____________. MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a 7-month-old from Merrillville. According to Indiana...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WGN News

1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Sunday left a woman dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots. It’s not yet clear what led to the shootout, and no arrests have been made, police said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway leaves 1 dead

CHICAGO — A crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway late Sunday night left one person dead and several people injured, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the crash occurred on I-90 northbound near Natoma Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., killing one person and leaving several others injured.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
786
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy