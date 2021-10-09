CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OB8EB_0cLn1zFS00

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The team said the 24-year-old guard is asymptomatic and quarantining.

Brown scored a game-high 25 points in Monday’s 98-97 preseason win against the Orlando Magic in Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09q8Zc_0cLn1zFS00
Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential blockbusters

The Celtics have three more preseason games scheduled before opening the regular season on the road against the New York Knicks on Oct. 20.

Brown made his first All-Star team in 2020-21 and averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 58 games. He missed the playoffs after tearing a ligament in his left wrist late in the regular season.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown owns career averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 337 games (230 starts) over five seasons, all with Boston.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade The Cavaliers Rejected: Khris Middleton And Malcolm Brogdon For Kyrie Irving In 2017

When the Golden State Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, everyone in the organization knew that Kyrie Irving wasn’t going to be back. Irving lasted just three years of living in LeBron James’ shadow before officially requesting a trade so that he could try and lead a franchise on his own. There were suitors left and right for the former No. 1 overall pick and All-Star as the Boston Celtics were eventually crowned winners of the sweepstakes.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 4-team blockbuster involves Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

When the offseason started, the Boston Celtics seemingly had the biggest point guard problem in the Atlantic Division of the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker still had two years left on a max contract, one he signed in the summer of 2019, but had declining knees and no longer seemed able to live up to that salary figure.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Veteran Al Horford Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another Boston Celtics player has entered the NBA’s health & safety protocols. Veteran big Al Horford on Tuesday was listed on the team’s latest injury report after testing positive for COVID-19. The development will keep him out of Wednesday’s third preseason game against the Orlando Magic, joining Jaylen Brown who...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic#The New York Knicks#Nba Draft#Shams Brooklyn Nets
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Three Ex-Lakers Try Their Luck With Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some open roster spots, and it appears head coach Steve Kerr is looking to add a couple of guards. There are a lot of them in the NBA free-agent market, notably Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. The three NBA veterans are set to...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy