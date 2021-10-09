Wheeling Park students encouraged to explore education as a career option

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) – Wheeling Park High School recently help a leadership program to teach students about the field of education as a career. The “Beyond Education” event took place at the school’s Patriot Food Court to share breakfast with one another. Dozens of students were invited while former WPHS student, WVU ambassador Lauren Marquart spoke of what it is like pursuing a career in education. She is majoring in elementary education at WVU. Representatives from other colleges spoke as well about being a teacher. They represented West Liberty University and Bethany College.