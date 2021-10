October 6, 2021 - The developers behind the Orange Station at the EDGE, which received a final round of approvals from the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission at its meeting this afternoon, have been granted a demolition permit. The developers can now demolish the St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters on Central Avenue and the abatement on the existing building is underway. The physical demolition will begin soon and is expected to take approximately three to four months to complete. Groundbreaking for the new build is slated for June 2022. The project is being developed by a joint venture of local companies, including J Square Developers, DDA Development and Backstreets Capital LLC.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO