Lester Eggleston, the new director of counseling for the Bedford Public Schools, envisions a dual challenge in this unique academic year of recovery. “The biggest challenge for everybody now is the unknown,” he remarked in an interview last week. “We all expected to be done with the pandemic and we are far from it, not knowing what to expect next, not knowing the mandates and expectations on schools’ staff and families. It’s really tough.”

BEDFORD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO