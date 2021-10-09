CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Fans Beat Up White Sox Fan in the Stands

By Ryan Phillips
The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Their fans don't appear to be handling success well, however. On Thursday night during Game 1 of the series, several Astros fans teamed up to beat up a White Sox fan in the stands.

While the lone Sox fan didn't help himself by shoving someone, he didn't start the altercation. It was tipped off by one Houston supporter pouring beer on the guy's head. That led to a shove, and another Astros fan launched a vicious sucker punch. Another soon jumped in with a second right hand to the chin before things were broken up.

Several people have chimed in saying the Sox fan was being a bit belligerent, but he appears to be leaving and didn't get physical with anyone before this. That sucker punch should get whoever threw them banned from the stadium. He could have seriously injured the Chicago fan.

Comments / 59

Robert Worth
4d ago

Stop selling alcohol after the 5th inning. And, the guy who threw the punch needs to go to jail for a long time.

Reply(3)
39
Lisa Bustamante
4d ago

so redicalas.ur there to enjoy the game.grown men acting worst than little boys.

Reply(3)
17
Tom Feraco
3d ago

One tainted title and they think the sports world needs to worship them. Lousy cheats with fair weather fans.

Reply(1)
7
