CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Paradise City Arts Festival returns with vaccination requirements

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fsUh_0cLmzN7E00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 27th annual Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton is back after a two-year hiatus.

Event organizers said they will go a step above the requirements from the City of Northampton, asking for proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. However, many of the artists are glad to be back.

$500K grant awarded to Northwestern District Attorney to assist domestic violence team

“I’ve actually had some of the artists who I haven’t seen in years come over and start crying because they’re so happy to be here,” said Linda Post, the founding director.

The fine art and craft show displaying about 225 artists from Ohio to Holyoke. Post describes it as a homecoming. However, many of the artists said that during their time in quarantine, they found ways to keep the inspiration going. Marlene Rye from Holyoke, for example, said all of the art on display at her booth was created during the pandemic. Some of it came from collaboration.

19 recruits graduate from firefighter academy in Springfield

“A bunch of this work is from Belfast, ME where my best friend moved about a year ago,” Rye told 22News. “She would take photos every morning of the sunrise and then we would Zoom together and draw. It’s just great to feel things are getting more back to normal and I can do this again. It’s just a wonderful feeling.”

The show runs from Saturday to Monday at the Three County Fairgrounds. Funds from the silent art auction will go towards supporting the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Society
Northampton, MA
Society
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Springfield, MA
Northampton, MA
Health
Northampton, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Sports
WWLP

Paving scheduled on N Main Street in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland Police are advising drivers to avoid North Main Street Tuesday as crews paving the road are expected to create significant delays. The portion of North Main Street overlaps with Massachusetts State Route 47. Police did not say how long paving is expected to continue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Draft map adds two majority-minority senate districts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts would add two new state Senate districts where non-white residents represent a majority of the population under a draft redistricting map that further shifts the state’s political center of gravity eastward. The map that Senate Democrats unveiled on Tuesday would avoid pitting any sitting senators against...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Arts Festival#Paradise City#Domestic Violence#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Population changes spurring shakeup of Senate districts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Most members of the Massachusetts Senate would see their constituency shift under a draft redistricting map that would craft two new districts where non-white residents outnumber white residents. The map that Senate Democrats unveiled on Tuesday would avoid pitting any sitting senators against one another in a...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Moran: At 33, House plan maximizes majority-minority districts

BOSTON (SHNS) – In an increasingly diverse state, House leaders presented a map on Tuesday with new boundaries for all 160 House districts that would increase opportunities for minority candidates to win election to the Legislature by creating four new incumbent-free districts centered in Chelsea, Brockton, Lawrence and Framingham and increasing the number of districts with a majority-minority population by 13 beginning with the 2022 elections.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Life-changing children’s services out of reach, parents say

Parents of children with Down syndrome appealed to the Financial Services Committee, asking the panel to endorse legislation that would require private insurance companies and MassHealth to cover the costs of in-home applied behavior analysis for individuals with Down syndrome.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
920
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy