Paradise City Arts Festival returns with vaccination requirements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 27th annual Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton is back after a two-year hiatus.

Event organizers said they will go a step above the requirements from the City of Northampton, asking for proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. However, many of the artists are glad to be back.

“I’ve actually had some of the artists who I haven’t seen in years come over and start crying because they’re so happy to be here,” said Linda Post, the founding director.

The fine art and craft show displaying about 225 artists from Ohio to Holyoke. Post describes it as a homecoming. However, many of the artists said that during their time in quarantine, they found ways to keep the inspiration going. Marlene Rye from Holyoke, for example, said all of the art on display at her booth was created during the pandemic. Some of it came from collaboration.

“A bunch of this work is from Belfast, ME where my best friend moved about a year ago,” Rye told 22News. “She would take photos every morning of the sunrise and then we would Zoom together and draw. It’s just great to feel things are getting more back to normal and I can do this again. It’s just a wonderful feeling.”

The show runs from Saturday to Monday at the Three County Fairgrounds. Funds from the silent art auction will go towards supporting the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

