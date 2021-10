Hun defeated Blair 40-7 in front of a homecoming crowd in Princeton Saturday night and sent a message that it was the class of the Mid-Atlantic Prep League this season. By the look of things, the Raiders will be the class of just about anywhere they go, as they used superior size, speed and depth to wear down the visiting Bucs and break the game wide open in the second half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO