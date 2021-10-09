James Corden And Daniel Craig Recreate 24 Cinematic Blockbusters In 10 Minutes – Video

As The Late Late Show host James Corden notes, “We all love movies…and we’re all so excited to seeing films where they’re meant to be seen – in the theaters.”

So with the help of No Time To Die star and outgoing James Bond personification Daniel Craig , the two decided that the perfect homage to cinema’s return would be to recreate the biggest blockbusters in cinematic history.

So it was that they took us on a journey through 24 of Hollywood’s biggest movies of all time, one scene at a time, all in 10 minutes. Special cameos from Christopher Lloyd and Geena Davis were also part of the fun as they explored iconic moments from Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, King Kong, Speed, Fast & Furious, Grease, Back to the Future, Gone with the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, The Avengers, Jaws, Titanic, Avatar, E.T., Thelma & Louise, Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Dirty Dancing and (surprise!) Craig’s last reprise of Bond in No Time To Die .

Watch the video for fun and a history lesson, of sorts.