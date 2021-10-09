3 people sought for burglaries of 4 Santa Barbara County businesses

Four businesses in Acorn Plaza in Orcutt were burglarized in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the thieves.

Authorities released photos taken from surveillance footage that shows three people believed to have been involved in the crime, as well as the gray Porsche Cayenne they were driving at the time.

One person was wearing a green hoodie with light-colored pants. A second person was wearing a beanie, dark hoodie and dark, baggy pants. A third person appears to have waited in the front passenger seat of the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip .

