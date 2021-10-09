CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Mountains Gusty northerly winds and dry conditions late Sunday evening through late Tuesday afternoon for the interior areas of the North Bay mountains, the East Bay hills, and the East Bay valleys Gusty northerly winds and dry conditions early Monday morning through late Tuesday afternoon for the Santa Cruz Mountains Gusty northerly winds and dry conditions Monday morning through late Tuesday afternoon for the Mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey County, and the Santa Lucia Mountains .A strong inside slider will move southward through the Great Basin late Sunday into Monday, with increasing offshore gradients expected. North winds will quickly increase late Sunday night, especially over more interior portions of the North and East Bay, before spread into the Santa Cruz Mountains as well as the Mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey County, the Santa Lucia Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE INTERIOR NORTH BAY MOUNTAINS, EAST BAY HILLS, AND THE EAST BAY VALLEYS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 510 East Bay Interior Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. * WIND...North to Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, locally higher gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds are expected along the eastern areas of Napa, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties. * HUMIDITY...Overnight recoveries 20-40%. Minimum daytime humidities 10-20%. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

