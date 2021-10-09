Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Norman by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-08 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Polk; Norman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Norman and southern Polk Counties through 800 PM CDT At 726 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hadler, or 36 miles north of Fargo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gary, Flaming and Fertile. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
