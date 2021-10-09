People on TikTok Are Turning This Giant Frog From Michaels Into Toad-ally Cute Purses

It's time to celebrate! It's the most Magical Place on Earth's 50th birthday, and to celebrate, there's a new drink to cheers to. The EARidescent Sip-a-Bration Lemonade can be found around the parks and resorts during the 50th anniversary, and as you might expect, they're absolutely magical. These nonalcoholic sips are like Disney's version of a bath bomb in a drink, and the best part? They're sparkly! For just $10, you can sit back, relax, and stay refreshed with this sweet and tangy lemonade. Just pop your favorite character into your drink (you can choose between Minnie, Mickey, Donald, and Pluto), and watch as it turns into a sparkly and delicious concoction. Oh, and did we mention that you can keep the souvenir cup? With a dash of strawberry, a tang of lemon, and a whole lot of magic, this new Disney drink is sure to make all of your dreams come true. Try it out the next time you're at the park, and cheers to another year of Disney — and more importantly — Disney food!

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO