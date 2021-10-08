CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ Reopens On Broadway

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” reopened Friday night for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tony winner Adrienne Warren is back bringing the house down as the Queen of Rock. Safety measures are in place. Audience members must show proof of vaccination and...

