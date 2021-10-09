Family of woman, child killed in closet by estranged husband speaks out

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man faces murder and arson charges in connection with a deadly Minneapolis house fire back in June. Two men were badly burned in the fire on June 6 on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North. One of the victims, Darrian Lamont Solomon, was placed in a medically-induced coma, but later died from his injuries on Sept. 9. (credit: CBS) The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Oct. 8 that Solomon’s death was determined to be “homicide caused by thermal injuries.” Police allege David Francis Chamberlain is responsible for the fire, and he has since been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Solomon’s death is considered the city’s 75th homicide of the year. More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’ St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout

