Family of woman, child killed in closet by estranged husband speaks out

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man faces murder and arson charges in connection with a deadly Minneapolis house fire back in June.
Two men were badly burned in the fire on June 6 on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North. One of the victims, Darrian Lamont Solomon, was placed in a medically-induced coma, but later died from his injuries on Sept. 9.
(credit: CBS)
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Oct. 8 that Solomon’s death was determined to be “homicide caused by thermal injuries.”
Police allege David Francis Chamberlain is responsible for the fire, and he has since been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Solomon’s death is considered the city’s 75th homicide of the year.
More On WCCO.com:
3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’
St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout
Comments / 0