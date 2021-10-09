Federal Prosecutors Will Not Charge Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake

The Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her 87-year-old father and his 75-year-old girlfriend claims she is the victim of setup, according to local reports. According to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan — charged with two counts of murder in addition to weapons possession violations — allegedly stabbed her father, John Enders, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, to death inside their Surf City, N.J., residence on or around Sept. 29.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO