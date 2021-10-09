CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha, WI

Federal Prosecutors Will Not Charge Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake

By Ashley Boucher
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors will not file charges against Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer. Blake, who is Black, was hospitalized on Aug. 23 after Sheskey, a white police officer at the Kenosha Police Department, shot him multiple times in the back while responding to what authorities said was a domestic disturbance. His children were in the car and witnessed the shooting.

people.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

Pa. Woman Charged with Murdering Her Dad and His Girlfriend in N.J. Claims She's 'Being Framed'

The Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her 87-year-old father and his 75-year-old girlfriend claims she is the victim of setup, according to local reports. According to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan — charged with two counts of murder in addition to weapons possession violations — allegedly stabbed her father, John Enders, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, to death inside their Surf City, N.J., residence on or around Sept. 29.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Married Ga. Couple Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Girl They Were Babysitting While Her Parents Were at Work

A Georgia toddler is dead after the married couple who was babysitting her allegedly killed her, say authorities. Early Sunday morning, the parents of Valeria Jordan Garfias, 2, left the toddler in the care of Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, at their home in Gainesville while they went to work, the Hall County Sheriff's Office says in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
People

People

135K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy