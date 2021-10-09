Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke predicts business 'renaissance' as Seattle emerges from pandemic

Bellevue-based synthetic data startup Rendered.ai announced it has raised a $6 million seed round. According to Rendered.ai founder and CEO Nathan Kundtz, the money will help the startup open up its platform, which is currently in a closed beta test. He added that the company plans to make its technology more generally available later this year. The company said in a release it has government, commercial and academic clients, but Kundtz declined to name any specific clients.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO