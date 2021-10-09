CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke predicts business 'renaissance' as Seattle emerges from pandemic

By Marissa Nall
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Seattle Kraken part owner, President and CEO Tod Leiweke is a self-described optimist. That was one of the key qualities that enabled him to bring the National Hockey League team to Seattle and collaborate in the overhaul of KeyArena into the first carbon-neutral arena in the U.S. It’s also what makes him believe Seattle’s business community is headed for a renaissance as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Rendered.ai raises $6M round, aims to open its platform to more users

Bellevue-based synthetic data startup Rendered.ai announced it has raised a $6 million seed round. According to Rendered.ai founder and CEO Nathan Kundtz, the money will help the startup open up its platform, which is currently in a closed beta test. He added that the company plans to make its technology more generally available later this year. The company said in a release it has government, commercial and academic clients, but Kundtz declined to name any specific clients.
BELLEVUE, WA
Amazon will allow remote work to continue for most corporate employees, leaving decision to team leaders

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is effectively dropping its early January office reopening date, instead making it a team-by-team decision at the director level, according to an internal email shared with the Business Journal and posted to the company's blog. It's the latest departure from the company's once rigid reopening guidelines....
SEATTLE, WA
Columbia Bank to merge with Portland-based Umpqua Bank

The two institutions will combine into an organization with $50 billion in assets, according to an announcement. The 100 Fastest Private Companies of the Year exclusive event. Each year the Puget Sound Business Journal puts on 30+ events, many of which feature expert panelists and keynote speakers. Are you or someone you know interested in being a speaker?
ECONOMY
iSpot.tv acquires California firm to boost reach of its ad measurement technology

Bellevue-based TV ad measurement firm iSpot.tv on Monday announced it has acquired DRMetrix, an ad measurement firm headquartered in Temecula, California. Sean Muller, iSpot's founder and CEO, said DRMetrix's eight employees are joining iSpot but don't have to relocate. Muller added that iSpot now has 280 employees in total and plans to add 50 more over the next year. Roughly 175 of the company's employees are based in Bellevue, where the company has over 60,000 square feet of office space.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boeing joins Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena in environmental efforts

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has teamed up with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to pursue environmental initiatives in the Pacific Northwest. The newly minted National Hockey League team and the soon-to-open arena announced a partnership with the jet maker on Thursday to support efforts such as stormwater management to reduce pollution and improve regional water quality.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle outdoor retailer Evo branches into hospitality with purchase of Whistler lodge

Evo is expanding quickly. The retailer has plans for a new hotel in Salt Lake City, plus stores in three states. The 100 Fastest Private Companies of the Year exclusive event. Each year the Puget Sound Business Journal puts on 30+ events, many of which feature expert panelists and keynote speakers. Are you or someone you know interested in being a speaker?
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle business leaders say dire situation downtown demands swift action

Business and civic leaders on Thursday called for immediate action and investment to address the mental health and substance abuse crisis in downtown Seattle. Executives from Amazon.com Inc., Vulcan Inc. and Weyerhaeuser Co. were among the approximately five dozen signers of the letter, which the Downtown Seattle Association sent to the City Council and Metropolitan King County Council. It was full of hair-raising tales of assaults, vandalism and other crime.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle logistics startup Pandion scaling up for holidays after raising $30M

Seattle-based e-commerce shipping startup Pandion on Tuesday announced $30 million in new funding consisting of a $22.5 million Series A and a $7.5 million add-on investment. Pandion's founder and CEO is Scott Ruffin, who was the head of Amazon Air for almost five years. He also spent more than a year as the vice president and head of Walmart's e-commerce transportation business.
SEATTLE, WA
Microsoft buys Seattle-based startup Ally to improve its Viva platform

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has acquired Seattle-based Ally, bringing another startup into its fold in a move to improve its business services. The startup sells business software for tracking goals and objectives using data while keeping employees informed of the process. For Microsoft, it's the latest addition to its newly launched Viva, a platform for employee experience technology. In a company blog post Thursday announcing the deal, Microsoft said Ally would also be integrated into its other cloud-based business services, including Office and Teams.
SEATTLE, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

