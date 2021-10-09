CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Unidentified remains found in Springfield

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1ZUk_0cLmtBS600

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to an anonymous call claiming to have found possible human remains Friday, October 8.

According to a release by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers, deputies and detectives from the City of Springfield police Division and the Clark County Sheriff’s office found the remains in the area of Interstate 70 and State Route 72.

The remains were taken by the Clark County Coroner’s Office and transported to the Miami Valley crime lab for an autopsy. According to the release, the remains have not yet been confirmed to be human.

No manner of death has been released.

The Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s office will continue this as a joint investigation.

Comments / 1

WDTN

WATCH LIVE: Dayton residents express concerns to Commission after police incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners holds its first meeting since Dayton Police held a briefing and released body camera video showed a paraplegic man being dragged from his car. Several citizens spoke at the Commission meeting expressing their concerns over how Dayton Police treat citizens. Many of them said they were surprised and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Motorcyclist killed in head-on Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Darke County Monday. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the 6600 block of State Route 571 just after 4 p.m. for a head-on crash. A preliminary investigation found that a dump truck driven by Gregory Friend, 55, of Tipp […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

‘Suspicious device’: Dayton street reopens after investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A street in Dayton has reopened after an investigation. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said someone reported a suspicious device in the area outside of White Allen Chevy dealership in the 400 block of North Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. Dayton Police closed North Main Street in both directions between Riverdale […]
DAYTON, OH
