Family Relationships

Wife asks for burial help after veteran killed while walking home

By Joe Moeller
 9 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wife of a 77-year-old man who was hit and killed while crossing at Tropicana near Torrey Pines, is speaking out.

Anita Waid tells 8 News Now, her husband, Charles Waid Jr. was returning home from the store when the incident occurred on Monday evening.

She said her husband paid the ultimate price for illegally crossing the street.

“What that guy did was not an accident, he did not have to leave,” she added.

Police say, Jalen Thomas, the suspected driver in the incident, initially left the scene of the crash but later returned when his mother brought him back 40 minutes later.

Thomas was later arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and leaving the crash.

Waid says regardless of the mistake her husband did a lot for our country.

She says Charles was a Vietnam veteran who was shot while serving and later received a purple heart.

“He talked about the Marines, the day he was shot, the day he got out,” Waid added. “He said he always wanted to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.”

She tells 8 News Now she doesn’t have the money to start the burial process.

“They want money, $2,000 that is just a portion of a portion of what it is going to be it is going to cost a lot, I have no money I don’t have much because it has to go to another funeral home,” she added.

