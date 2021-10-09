CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DR Congo records Ebola case five months after last outbreak

By PAMELA TULIZO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUGRi_0cLmsEqo00
An Ebola case has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, five months after the latest epidemic there was declared over -- here, a girl is given an Ebola vaccine in November 2019 in Goma /AFP/File

One Ebola case has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, five months after the latest epidemic of the disease in the country was declared over, the government said on Friday.

"The case concerns a three-year-old boy who was hospitalised and died on October 6," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the case was in Beni, in North Kivu province.

A sample taken from the child was sent to Goma, the provincial capital, and was found to be positive.

Teams on the ground are working to trace and monitor around 100 contacts, as well as decontaminate health facilities, the ministry said.

"Thanks to the experience gained in the management of the Ebola virus disease during previous epidemics, we are confident that the response teams... will manage to control this epidemic as soon as possible," the statement said.

In early May, the DRC declared the end of its 12th Ebola outbreak, during which 12 cases were reported, with six deaths and hundreds of people vaccinated.

The disease had reappeared in February in an area of North Kivu that between August 2018 and June 2020 experienced the largest outbreak of Ebola in the history of the DRC -- with 3,470 infections and 2,287 deaths.

Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever that was first identified in central Africa in 1976. The disease was named after a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire.

Human transmission is through body fluids, with the main symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

PNG and Fiji were both facing COVID catastrophes. Why has one vaccine rollout surged and the other stalled?

Things were looking very bad three months ago for both Papua New Guinea and Fiji. The two Pacific countries were each looking very vulnerable to the COVID Delta variant, albeit in different ways. On July 10, PNG recorded its first official Delta case, and the nation’s health professionals were soon warning the combination of very low testing rates, high percentage of positive tests and an extremely slow vaccine rollout provided a “recipe for a major spread”. Fiji was already in the thick of it at the time. After the deadly Delta strain entered the country via a quarantine breach...
WORLD
Reuters

New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the health minister said on Friday, five months after the end of the most recent outbreak there. It was not immediately known if the case was related to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Health Organization

New Ebola case in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Brazzaville/Kinshasa – The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo today announced that a new case of Ebola has been detected in the health zone of Butsili in North Kivu Province, where a previous outbreak was declared over 3 May 2021. The Goma branch of the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola River#Epidemics#Goma Afp File One#The Health Ministry
dallassun.com

WHO investigating new Ebola case in DR Congo

Geneva [Switzerland], October 10 (ANI): The World Health Organization is investigating a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the WHO chief said Saturday. "WHO is working with the government of DRC on the investigation of a case of Ebola in North Kivu," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

The Congo RD confirms a new Ebola outbreak in the northeast of the country

A new Ebola outbreak has been detected by confirming a case in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), five months after decreing the end of the twelfth epidemic of the disease in this African country, the Minister Congolese reported Friday Health, Jean-Jacques Mbungani. "The case concerns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Cases Drop More Than a Third in a Month, Delta Wave May Be the Last, Kid Cases Remain High, School Closures Slow, Washington Woman Dies of Blood Clot Issue After J&J Vaccine, Deaths in Russia Hit Record

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 2:02 p.m. on October 6, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 236,079,517 (up from 235,705,415 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,821,806 (up from 4,814,745 Tuesday) Total...
WASHINGTON STATE
persecution.org

At Least 12 Civilians Killed by Jihadists in the DR Congo

10/11/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) – At least 12 people were killed on Sunday in an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), local sources told Xinhua news. “The rebels burned several houses during the attack in Mambuo village, in the Beni territory of the North Kivu province, before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Meningitis outbreak in DR Congo update

In a follow-up on the meningitis outbreak in Panga, Banalia territory in the Kisangani district of Tshopo Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as of October 4, 2021, 1,470 cases have been reported including 192 deaths (CFR= 13.1%). Fourteen samples have been confirmed for Neisseria meningitidis serogroup W. Since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

In Eastern DR Congo, A Business Battles With Violence And Uncertainty

Roger Muhindo is proud of his chocolate factory -- an emblem of entrepreneurial courage in one of the world's most troubled regions. "We are pioneers!" Muhindo proclaims at the entrance to his plant, where 10 employees make a locally sourced product, Virunga Origins chocolate. Here in the troubled east of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Latest: Sri Lanka to start vaccinating schoolchildren

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan authorities have decided to inoculate schoolchildren for COVID-19 starting next week.According to the Health Ministry, inoculations will begin on Oct. 21 and initially, the vaccine will be given to students in the age group of 18 and 19 years. They will be given only the Pfizer vaccine.The ministry says everyone over 20 years old has been given a first dose while 82% have received both doses. Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct. 1 after COVID-19 cases and deaths showed a rapid decline. The government still maintains strict restrictions. Public gatherings are banned...
HEALTH
AFP

Australian region makes vaccine mandatory for service workers

Shopworkers, tourist guides and barbers are among dozens of groups who must get Covid-19 shots to work in Australia's Northern Territory, officials announced Wednesday, unveiling one of the world's most far-reaching vaccine mandates. In other parts of Australia, Covid-19 vaccines have been made mandatory for healthcare workers and teachers.
HEALTH
Reuters

WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members

GENEVA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The statement named the 26...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy