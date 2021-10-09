More Suffolk businesses hit amid rash of burglaries, bringing total to 12

A total of 12 businesses have now been targeted amid a string of burglaries in Suffolk County.

Police say the burglaries happened between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.

As News 12 has reported, a brick was used to break into four businesses and cash was taken each time. In one case, police say the thief stole an entire ATM with the help of another person.

Anthony Pisani owns the Lemon Tree Hair Salon in Holbrook, which was the first business that was victimized. Pisani says the ongoing crime spree has his clients concerned.

"All day today a lot of customers are coming in having seen News 12," says Pisani. "They're upset that this is what's going on in our community."

Police say businesses in communities such as Bohemia, Lake Grove, East Setauket, Medford and Smithtown have been targeted.

Yesim Vatanoglu, the owner of Cafe Timboo in Smithtown, was broken into on Sept. 29. Vatanoglu is conviced all the burglaries are related.

Police have not said whether or not they think it is the same person behind the break-ins.