CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Nick Jonas Does Bold Geometric Print Knitwear With Clean White Sneakers on a Coffee Run

By Karissa Franklin
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNXl9_0cLmrJIe00

Nick Jonas was spotted on a coffee run wearing a two-piece checker print set done in black and beige knit material with a large chevron pattern from Keiser Clark. The sweater retails for $475 and the shorts retail for $400. The large pockets on the sweater blend seamlessly with the chevron print. New York City weather in October is typically sunny with a slight breeze, so the knit sweater and knee-length shorts are a great transition into the cooler months ahead. Jonas kept the outfit clean with a crisp white tee.

The “Jealous” singer had on brown-tinted sunglasses with silver frames for that extra cool factor and opted for Vagabond Shoemakers on his feet. The brand’s Fred sneakers incorporate a chunky, black midsole and an off-white leather upper. They retail for $180 online. Jonas has a retro signature style inspired by the ’70s and is often seen wearing geometric prints and tailored silhouettes.

Last month, Jonas was seen alongside his brother Joe wearing Nick a bright blue crewneck sweater with raw hem detailing with black jogger sweatpants. For footwear he chose black leather sneakers with white soles.

See more of Nick Jonas’ style through the years .

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Even Jennifer Lopez Owns Sweatsuits — Here Are Her Favorites

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Wearing Her Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings Again

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jonas
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

The “Ugly” Shoe Katie Holmes Relies On For Fall Is Only $160

The start of autumn is identifiable through several telltale signs: when red-orange foliage begins to color the treetops or when your favorite street style stars make the switch from dresses into sweaters. In particular, you know summer is fading fast in New York City when residents like Katie Holmes bring her dependable, cold-weather staples out of storage. Case in point: Holmes wore black platform loafers from Vagabond Shoemakers over the weekend. The star swapped out her open-toe sandals for a thicker, slightly heavier fall footwear.
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sneakers#Coffee#Knit#White Tee#Vagabond Shoemakers
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.” The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Sophie Turner Wore an Ultra Mini Camo-Print Skirt for a Date Night with Joe Jonas

All hail the queen of... street style. On Sunday, Sophie Turner and her musician husband Joe Jonas hit the town for a date night in style. The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas brother strolled around Greenwich Village in New York City after a Sunday dinner at popular spot Carbone, and the two showed up for the Italian dinner in style.
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks A White Bustier Top & Jacquard Mini Skirt In New Italy Vacation Photos With Jay-Z — Photos

Beyonce is truly living her best life on a yacht in Europe! The singer and her husband Jay-Z looked chic in a series of new vacation snaps. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, looked cooler than ever when they posed on a yacht while vacationing in Italy. The power couple may have skipped out on the Met Gala this year, but they brought their fashion A-game while celebrating Bey’s 40th birthday on the European cruise. The “Crazy In Love” singer’s latest snaps show her rocking a white corset-style bustier top with an animal-print mini skirt and matching jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy