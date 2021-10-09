Soroptimist announces October 11, is International Day of the Girl

Oakhurst – In December, 2011, The United Nations General Assembly declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl. Soroptimist of the Sierras 6th annual Dream It – Be It conference will be held this coming January, 2022. It will focus on setting achievable goals, overcoming obstacles, and turning failures into success. Keynote speakers and mentors will present this inspiring program while sharing their own stories of success. In the past, speakers have included women from law enforcement, education, banking, military, social work, Cal Fire and more.