Jacksonville, FL

#FluVaxJax: No-cost flu vaccine vouchers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Flu vaccine (WFTV.com News Staff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the help of the #FluVaxJax campaign, Jacksonville’s adult vaccination rate increased from 36.9% to 48.5% during the 2020/2021 flu season. To keep that momentum, #FluVaxJax is offering no-cost vaccine vouchers for the 2021/2022 flu season.

The vouchers will help those who don’t have insurance and pay out-of-pocket for the flu vaccine.

To learn more and apply, visit https://www.dcmsonline.org/page/FluVaxjax.

The flu vaccine is available at local pharmacies such as Publix, Walgreens and Walmart.

©2021 Cox Media Group

