US Open champ Raducanu loses in 2 sets at Indian Wells

Dayton Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U.S. Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that...

www.daytondailynews.com

