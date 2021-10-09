Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets a Surprise Screening at NYCC

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is passing the directorial torch from original "Ghostbusters" franchise director Ivan Reitman to his accomplished filmmaker son Jason Reitman. This is the first time the younger Reitman is heading into blockbuster territory, and the pressure is on, not just because this is a huge, beloved franchise, but because he'll peeking out from the shadow of his father. Even though Jason Reitman is at the helm of the film, he still had to work closely with his father. Not only was Ivan Reitman producing the movie, but he was an important part of making sure that the familiar elements of "Ghostbusters" were intact, especially with how meticulously certain pieces of Ghostbusters iconography were being recreated and reused. That includes the slime.

