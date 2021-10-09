CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets a Surprise Screening at NYCC

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife doesn't arrive in theaters until next month, but some lucky fans were able to check out the new film in its entirety on Friday night. Sony hosted a Ghostbusters: Afterlife panel at this year's New York Comic Con on Friday, with the creators and cast members on-hand to discuss it. Director Jason Reitman and his father, producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, surprised everyone attending the panel by revealing that they'd be screening the whole movie.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: Ivan Reitman’s Son and a Teen Cast Resurrect the Not-Quite-Dead Franchise

In the lead-up to releasing “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony has played it fairly tight-lipped about what exactly this movie might be: Is it a prequel, a sequel or some kind of spinoff? Pretty much any discussion of the answer will come as a spoiler to those who like surprises, so be warned that this review is not intended as a marketing tool for the studio (those seeking coy teasers are better off watching the trailers), but as a critique of what this unnecessary but enjoyable movie actually delivers. The good news for “Ghostbusters” fans is that “Afterlife” does nothing to tarnish what...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Mostly Good, Mixed on Nostalgia

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Mostly Good, Mixed on Nostalgia. Today, Sony lifted the embargo on Ghostbusters: Afterlife reviews. The movie hasn’t screened for all press (including Superhero Hype), but it screened semi-secretly at CinemaCon in August. And more recently again to junketeers. Across the board so far, the reactions seem the same with the industry trades and the more friendly junket press. The movie garners strong praise for its young cast and Jason Reitman’s direction. Yet most feel it leans a bit too heavily on nostalgic references. For some, that’s a deal-breaker; for most, not so much.
MOVIES
/Film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko POPs Cook Up Mini-Pufts, Muncher And New Young Heroes

We've still got a month and a half until "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" hits theaters, but that's not stopping the merchandise onslaught from going strong. Today, the first wave of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Funko POPs were revealed and made available for pre-order. Fans of the original franchise might be disappointed to see that the original Ghostbusters team isn't part of the collection (at least not yet), but there are nearly a dozen different Mini-Pufts, along with the new specter Muncher, and our young new Ghostbusters. Plus, some guy named Paul Rudd is included with a piece of iconic Ghostbusters gear. Check out all the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Funko POPs below.
PODCAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ivan Reitman
/Film

Original Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Solved A Slime Dispute On The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Set

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is passing the directorial torch from original "Ghostbusters" franchise director Ivan Reitman to his accomplished filmmaker son Jason Reitman. This is the first time the younger Reitman is heading into blockbuster territory, and the pressure is on, not just because this is a huge, beloved franchise, but because he'll peeking out from the shadow of his father. Even though Jason Reitman is at the helm of the film, he still had to work closely with his father. Not only was Ivan Reitman producing the movie, but he was an important part of making sure that the familiar elements of "Ghostbusters" were intact, especially with how meticulously certain pieces of Ghostbusters iconography were being recreated and reused. That includes the slime.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ends with A Special Dedication to Harold Ramis

The late Harold Ramis will be honored in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. As one of the creators and stars of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ramis will be very missed by longtime fans when the new movie hits theaters next month. Several classic characters will be back to reprise their roles, but as Ramis passed away in 2014, Egon Spengler will not be among them.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ghostbusters Afterlife Early Buzz: A Solid Sequel That Plays It Safe

The first reviews for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" are in, and they're skewing generally positive. Directed by Jason Reitman (son of original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman), the sequel picks up in the present day with the grandchildren of Dr. Egon Spengler discovering their grandfather's collection of ghostbusting gadgets -- and putting them to good use.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Hypes The Return Of Original Stars

One of the reasons why a third Ghostbusters movie never happened was the simple reason that Bill Murray never really wanted to do it. The actor had been vocal about how heavily the second installment had been altered before he pitched up on set, and it wasn’t something he wanted to put himself through again.
MOVIES
wkml.com

Jason Reitman on Original Cast in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: ‘It’s Like Seeing Superheroes’

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is about a month away from its highly-anticipated release, and it sounds like it’s going to be an emotional affair for fans of the franchise. The film is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman who directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II and serves as a producer on this latest Ghostbusters film. Of course, Ivan isn’t the only part of the original films returning as a number of the original cast members are also in the film including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

How a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man got toasted in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

On a snack run to Walmart, Paul Rudd's character in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (out Nov. 19) encounters anthropomorphic marshmallows coming to life, gleefully toasting some of their own kind over a barbecue, and using a blowtorch to turn another into a s'more. This sequence from director Jason Reitman's film is a tip of the sailor's cap to the original Ghostbusters and its giant, New York-terrorizing Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
MOVIES
wbwn.com

Bill Murray will Return to Play His Iconic Role in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are bringing back their iconic characters for the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman are producing and directing this new film and have assured fans Bill Murray is ‘one of the joys of the movie’. Jason said, “I don’t think...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: Film Review

In his brief onscreen introduction before Ghostbusters: Afterlife begins, director Jason Reitman calls it a movie “by a family about a family.” Picking up the baton from his father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed the franchise-spawning 1984 blockbuster (and who serves here as producer), Reitman is carrying on a family business, perhaps creating a family tradition. And the characters at the center of his film are discovering their familial ties to ghost-hunting history. But a larger family is being addressed here: the legions of fans of the pop culture phenomenon, who will thrill to every lovingly placed Easter egg, each casting...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Highly-Anticipated Sequel

One of the most beloved movies of the ‘80s is certainly Ghostbusters, which assembled Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis as hunters of the supernatural around New York City. Paul Feig brought back the franchise in 2016 with the all-female revamp that has come to be defined by its viral trolls. Next month, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will once again revisit the series, and the reviews are officially in.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy