Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets a Surprise Screening at NYCC
The highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife doesn't arrive in theaters until next month, but some lucky fans were able to check out the new film in its entirety on Friday night. Sony hosted a Ghostbusters: Afterlife panel at this year's New York Comic Con on Friday, with the creators and cast members on-hand to discuss it. Director Jason Reitman and his father, producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, surprised everyone attending the panel by revealing that they'd be screening the whole movie.comicbook.com
