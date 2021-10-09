CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Gov. Newsom signs bill that will extend ability for restaurants to sell to-go cocktails with food

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation that will extend the right to allow restaurants to sell to-go cocktails along with takeout food orders. The law, SB 389, was sponsored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and was designed to continue to help restaurants recover from the negative economic effects of the coronavirus that severely weakened the entire industry.

