Unique and Extraordinary!
Meet – 2021 Featured La Jolla Art & Wine Festival Seascape Artists. Join the fun and festivities at the 13th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, October 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., live in the beautiful seaside village of La Jolla on Girard Avenue. Enjoy over 160 juried artists, from across the United States and Mexico. Magical color abounds with something for everyone as artists feature painting, sculpture, jewelry design, fine glass, ceramics, woodwork, mixed media, and photography.www.lchaimmagazine.com
Comments / 0