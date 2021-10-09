2 dead, 2 injured in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– Two people are dead and two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Friday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Stoutsville man in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Fosnaugh School and Wyandotte Roads just before 1 p.m., hitting a Toyota Camry carrying 46-year-old Alan D. Smith, of Amanda, 47-year-old Heidi D. Collins, of Amanda, and a child.www.nbc4i.com
