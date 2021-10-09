CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Set for aggressive growth, Alaska Airlines begins hiring pilots again

By Dominic Gates
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePushing forward with an aggressive growth plan, Alaska Airlines has recalled all its pilots who had taken long-term leave during the pandemic, and this week it began training its first class of newly hired pilots since the downturn hit. “We are growing our airline back from the deep cuts we...

