ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 cases are still going down in the St. Louis area, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is hopeful that trend continues. On Tuesday, the task force's leader Dr. Clay Dunagan said the number of COVID-19 patients at some area hospitals is down 40% or 50% from the summer peak boosted by the arrival of the delta variant. Dr. Dunagan said the number of cases in the St. Louis area is still five times higher than the low point in June, but he is hopeful the numbers will continue to improve as the year goes on.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO