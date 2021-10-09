CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full List of Lightning Lane Attractions at Disneyland Resort Revealed

By Jared Haynes
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Disney launches Genie+ at Disneyland Resort this fall, guests will have 19 attractions to choose from for Lightning Lane. This replacement for the FastPass+ program will cost $20 per day, per ticket at Disneyland. Earlier, we told you that the Genie+ plus program is launching at Walt Disney World on October 19. At this time, Disney has only said that a start date for the Disneyland version will be announced soon.

