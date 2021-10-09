Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Saturday Oct. 9

Parx Racing has a nine-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 61-2-5-3In this PA-bred maiden event, the horse we’ll be keeping our closest eye on is #1 Burano (3-1). The juvenile filly is a daughter of Uncle Lino, who’s currently the Mid-Atlantic’s second-leading second-crop sire with 24 winners so far this year. Burano is out of the stakes-placed Sir Cat mare Catsuit, who already has thrown seven winners. The best of those is just a year older than Burano; that’s Leader of the Band, winner of the Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks who most recently was sixth in the Grade 1 Cotillion. Burano is a homebred for SMD Ltd. and is trained by top regional conditioner John Servis, who wins at a 14% clip with with first-timers in special weight company. Burano has been training forwardly and most recently registered a bullet three-furlong move from the gate: 35 2/5 seconds. Breaking from the one-hole, she’ll need that kind of early zip. Frankie Pennington is up.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO