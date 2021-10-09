Amarillo celebrates the love of barbecue at cook-off

More than 6,000 people attended the 25th Annual Good Times Celebration Cook-Off in its first year at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo Thursday evening. A plethora of cooking teams served grilled meats such as brisket and ribs for the discerning crowd. Awards were given for ribs and brisket as well as the other category. Each award category was divided into three subcategories of competition for corporate, amateur and professional.