Bates Buzz 10.8.12

wellesleyps.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a reminder, there is No School on Monday, October 11 in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Please join me in a very important conversation about bias in our school community and how we at Bates respond. We will meet on October 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. Look for the Zoom link in an email on Tuesday morning.

wellesleyps.org

thebatesstudent.com

Students Stand in Solidarity With the Bates Educators & Staff Organization

The following letter was written by Friends of the Bates Educators & Staff Organization. Contributors to this letter include Wilder Geier ’22, Tasha Kaluzynski ’22, Lily Ritch ’25, Quinn Kieselowsky ’23, Stephanie Dominguez ’24, Conor McCoy ’22, Amina Mohammed ’22, Jakob Adler ’24, Gianluca Yornet de Rosas ’24, Serena Sen ’23, Eliza Dewey ’24, Adam Naddaff Slocum ’22, Sean Vaz ’22, Cici Conroy ’23, and Aru Poleo Vargas ’24.
LEWISTON, ME
Portsmouth Times

Let the bees buzz

For what it’s worth… I saw the bees before I shut the door of my car. Trouble was, I didn’t see them all! Of all the exhilarating experiences I’ve had recently, this was a dandy! Something had the bees all stirred up of this I am sure, just what I don’t know.
PETS
steelcountrybee.com

THE BUZZ

ONGOINGFourth Friday and Saturday, May-Nov. Monthly MarketHUGHES SPRINGS- There will be a monthly flea/farmers/makers market in downtown Hughes Springs each ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
ashevillemade.com

New Works by Samantha Bates

Samantha Bates grew up in western Washington State and has spent a lifetime inspired by the abundant green of the Pacific Northwest. To her, it is home in every way. “I breathe differently surrounded by trees,” she says. “My walk is different. I see things in a different way.”. Bates...
ASHEVILLE, NC
koit.com

Pet Of The Week: Buzz

Buzz is eager to be an adventuring space ranger in a new home. Buzz is an adult neutered male short haired rabbit who is friendly, playful and active. He enjoys exploring and dining on leafy greens. Buzz is exceptionally social and likes to be the life of the party. This fun-loving bunny isn’t shy at all and will waltz right up to you for pets and attention. Additionally, Buzz’s adoption fees are currently waived. Seeking a rabbit friend to go to infinity and beyond? Ask for Buzz ID# A894736.
PETS
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Who is Wyoming coroner Brent Blue?

When Brent “Doc” Blue was running for the office of Teton County Coroner in 2014, he had a simple message for voters: “I think that the person who is coroner should have a medical background”.His opponent in the Democratic primary was sheriff’s deputy Dave Hodges, while in the general election he came up against a Republican named Russell Nelson, a forensic anthropologist, wildlife guide and ski instructor.In a campaign ad, Dr Blue explained in his best bedside manner the role of a coroner.“Coroners don’t investigate crimes. That’s a police function,” he said.Nor do coroner’s use anthropological techniques, he explained.“That’s...
POLITICS
thebatesstudent.com

Bates Faculty and Staff Promote the Organization of a Union

A group called the Bates Educators and Staff Organization (BESO) has emerged this week advocating for the creation of a union for adjunct faculty and staff members on campus. Members of the organization include “non-tenure track faculty, custodial, dining, athletics, student affairs, library staff, and many more—who have been working for over a year to form our union,” according to flyers found across campus.
LEWISTON, ME
montereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 10.07.21

A little good news got delivered by Gov. Gavin Newsom to California journalism companies on Sept. 27 as he signed Assembly Bill 1506 into law, giving the industry an additional three years to transition newspaper carriers’ employment status from independent contractors to employees. This bill continues a two-year history of carve-outs, exceptions and ballot box changes for various industries to the landmark 2019 law AB 5, the state’s gig worker bill. Focused primarily on Uber and Lyft drivers, exemptions for AB 5 have now been granted to hairdressers, real estate agents, physicians, fishermen, golf caddies, musicians, interpreters, etc. and now, to newspaper carriers. According to California News Publishers Association President and CEO Charles F. Champion II, “More than 90 percent of the state’s independently owned newspapers are small businesses. Community newspapers are the antidotes to misinformation and the watchdogs on government and big business. I believe that everyone understands now that news carriers aren’t just delivering papers. They are delivering democracy.”
POLITICS
timesnewspapers.com

Proof That Guys Are Buzzing Love, Too

Sometimes guys are reluctant to share stories of kindness, but I think we need more of it. There are lots of guys in our Buzzing Love tribe, but we’d love to have more. Many thanks to longtime WKT reader Ron O’Reilly for sharing this story. A few months ago, I...
KIRKWOOD, MO
whmp.com

The Afternoon Buzz 10.8.21

Laurie Millman, Nerissa Nields, and Sarah Sillivan talk about 30 Poems in November fundraiser for the Center for New Americans. Afterwards, Buzz talks to Robert Trestan, Interim Vice President of the Western Division of the Anti-Defamation League.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Whit

Calderon: Love at First Buzz

The cool chair hit my skin, feeling as if I just laid in a pile of snow. Except, I was sweating. The anticipation of what was to come spiked my adrenaline. The man asked me, “Are you sure you’re ready?” I nodded and closed my eyes, and the noise of the tattoo gun filled the air. Suddenly, I was hooked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wellesleyps.org

Hardy Book Fair – October 18 to 22

Hardy Book Fair will be held from Monday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 22. Children will visit the Book Fair during their scheduled library times where they can browse books and make purchases. Students can purchase books by bringing cash on the day they visit the fair or families can purchase gift cards in advance for students to use. Gift cards can be ordered in advance. There is also an option to purchase gift cards for teachers. The gift card order form will be sent home in the backpacks and should be returned to school by Friday, Oct. 15. Pay either by check payable to the Hardy PTO; cash; or Venmo to @hardypto. If paying by Venmo, please make note that the payment is for the Book Fair with your child’s name.
Newton Kansan

Business Buzz

Goodville Mutual Casualty, represented locally by Miller Insurance of Newton, recently donated to New Hope Shelter. Between Goodville and matching frunds from Miller Insurance, a $650 donation as made to the nonprofit. New Hope Shelter, Inc. is to provide a sanctuary for those experiencing homelessness in Harvey, Marion, Butler, and...
NEWTON, KS
Newton Kansan

Business Buzz

One of the insurance companies Miller Insurance represents, Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, recently offered to let personal auto policy holders “pay it forward” to benefit first responders or health care workers instead of receiving COVID-19 refund payments. Goodville then committed to match those monies. As a result, Goodville has donated...
NORTH NEWTON, KS

