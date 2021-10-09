Bates Buzz 10.8.12

A little good news got delivered by Gov. Gavin Newsom to California journalism companies on Sept. 27 as he signed Assembly Bill 1506 into law, giving the industry an additional three years to transition newspaper carriers’ employment status from independent contractors to employees. This bill continues a two-year history of carve-outs, exceptions and ballot box changes for various industries to the landmark 2019 law AB 5, the state’s gig worker bill. Focused primarily on Uber and Lyft drivers, exemptions for AB 5 have now been granted to hairdressers, real estate agents, physicians, fishermen, golf caddies, musicians, interpreters, etc. and now, to newspaper carriers. According to California News Publishers Association President and CEO Charles F. Champion II, “More than 90 percent of the state’s independently owned newspapers are small businesses. Community newspapers are the antidotes to misinformation and the watchdogs on government and big business. I believe that everyone understands now that news carriers aren’t just delivering papers. They are delivering democracy.”
