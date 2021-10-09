Bates Buzz 10.8.12

Hardy Book Fair will be held from Monday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 22. Children will visit the Book Fair during their scheduled library times where they can browse books and make purchases. Students can purchase books by bringing cash on the day they visit the fair or families can purchase gift cards in advance for students to use. Gift cards can be ordered in advance. There is also an option to purchase gift cards for teachers. The gift card order form will be sent home in the backpacks and should be returned to school by Friday, Oct. 15. Pay either by check payable to the Hardy PTO; cash; or Venmo to @hardypto. If paying by Venmo, please make note that the payment is for the Book Fair with your child’s name.

5 DAYS AGO