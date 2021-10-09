CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Guard for NYC Apple Store Stabbed Over Mask Policy: Police

Cover picture for the articleA violent assault sent a security guard to the hospital and turned the Apple Store in Chelsea into a crime scene Friday night over a mask policy, according to police. Authorities say the store on West 14th Street in Manhattan closed early, around 6:30 p.m., after a customer allegedly stabbing the store's security guard. Investigators say the attack followed the customer's frustration with the store's COVID-19 mask requirement.

