Four teens charged with spray painting graffiti on Weekapaug Breachway rocks
WESTERLY — Four teenagers are facing charges after police said they spray painted graffiti on rocks on state property at the Weekapaug Breachway. Police received a report from a caller who said he witnessed the teens spray painting the rocks on Thursday night. The caller also reported seeing a car he believed the teens were driving and provided police with a description of the car. A responding officer located the car in the vicinity of Cedar Crest Drive in Westerly.www.thewesterlysun.com
